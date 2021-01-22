'No Time To Die' Delayed Again, to Now Release on 8 October

The release has been pushed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with theatres still trying to recover business post lockdown. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was pushed to November last year owing to the pandemic. The release date was subsequently changed to April 2021.



The recent push is being viewed as a move that will soon be adapted by other studios, and usher in another wave of delays for the big films.



The new delay of the Bond film has already started shuffling the Hollywood release calendar. Jared Leto's superhero adventure Morbius has been delayed again to avoid clash with the Bond film. A Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius was slated to release on 8 October. It has now moved to 21 January, 2022.