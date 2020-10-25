Apple, Netflix Interested In Acquiring Bond Film 'No Time To Die'

The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but delayed until November due to the pandemic, has now been pushed till April 2021. Bloomberg recently reported that production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. (MGM) held discussions with both Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc about opting for an OTT release instead. Amazon Studios confirmed that it is not a part of this discussion. However, the studio is determined for a theatrical release.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year." 007 website

MGM has declined to comment on the situation but did mention that No Time to Die was "not for sale."

Even though cinema halls have opened up, customers are slow to return. Naturally, this has made studios apprehensive about releasing their big projects.

If MGM decides to opt for an OTT release for No Time to Die, it will be a huge opportunity for streaming platforms to attract viewers.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Christoph Waltz and French actor Lea Seydoux. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright. Rami Malek will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. (With inputs from Bloomberg)