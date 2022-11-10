‘Dattebayo!’: What Makes ‘Naruto’ an, Albeit Flawed, Masterpiece!

This is just the premise of the 1st of 700 episodes of Naruto. A show that, even in its 20th year, is considered a masterpiece (a flawed one of course!). The anime is based on the manga (Japanese comics) of the same name, written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto.

It is the fourth best-selling manga series in history. 8 years ago, On November 10, 2014, the manga series Naruto ended its 15-year run in the weekly Shonen Jump.

Here are my thoughts on what makes Naruto a beloved flawed masterpiece.