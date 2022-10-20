Critics' Review: Dwayne Johnson Shines As Magnetic Antihero In 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is a spin-off from the film Shazam! (2019). A film where he was ideally supposed to play the villain. Black Adam, however, focuses on him being more of an anti-hero. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Here's what critics have to say about the film: