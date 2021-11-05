‘Mee Raqsam’ to Open SAFF Montréal, Festival to Pay Tribute to Satyajit Ray

The upcoming edition of SAFFM, the only South Asian film festival in Quebec, will be held in a hybrid format, both in cinemas and online, from 19 to 28 November, along with live Q&As from across the world. It will host 54 award-winning short, long, documentary and feature selections from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Iran, South Korea, Canada and the US.

The films will be presented in their original version with English and French subtitles to choose from. Most films are available for free, including the opening night at Cineplex Forum.