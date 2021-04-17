Vijay Varma On ‘Ok Computer’ Screening at Rotterdam Film Fest

The new sci-fi series OK Computer starring Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category of the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFF). This is actor Vijay Varma's third film that has been recognised internationally.

Vijay, who was thrilled with the news, spoke about what it means to him. “I was over the moon when I learnt about the selection at Rotterdam. It’s a prestigious film festival and our show’s presence there marks India’s representation on a global stage. Ok Computer becomes the first comedy show from India to breakthrough into a major international film event. This is my passion project and shows like this get made very rarely. I’m elated!”