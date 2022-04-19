Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Retires & Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer

The makers also revealed Natalie Portman’s look as the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Natalie as Jane Foster makes an appearance clutching the hammer, Mjolnir, as a battle rages in the background. We also see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new ruler of Asgard and get a glimpse into her new routine, and meet Korg (Taika Waititi) again.

In the latest Marvel flick, Thor chooses to retire but his plans are foiled by the rise of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who, according to the official synopsis, “seeks the extinction of the gods”.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and is scheduled for release on 8 July.