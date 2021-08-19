Eternals Trailer Reveals Why Eternals Didn’t Interfere in Endgame, Main Villain

Eternals is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As Salma Hayek’s Ajak explains to Ikaris (Richard Madden), “The sudden return of the population (after Thanos wiped them out), provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin," and they're on the clock.

The trailer also features every member of the Eternals including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Ajak and Ikaris seemingly go on a quest to reunite all the Eternals.