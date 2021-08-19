Eternals Trailer Reveals Why Eternals Didn’t Interfere in Endgame, Main Villain

A glimpse from the Marvel's Eternals trailer featuring Richard Madden and Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Marvel Studios dropped the final trailer for Chloe Zhao’s highly-anticipated directorial venture Eternals. The trailer addressed multiple questions that the previous ones left unanswered: Why are the Eternals back? Why didn’t they stop Thanos when he erased half the world’s population?
Directed by the Academy award-winning director Zhao, the movie follows the return of the Eternals who’ve been in hiding for decades but have returned to face the enemy: the Deviants. Both the Eternals and the Deviants have been created by Celestials, a set of extra-terrestrial cosmic beings. We might also get a glimpse at the Celestials in the film.
Eternals is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As Salma Hayek’s Ajak explains to Ikaris (Richard Madden), “The sudden return of the population (after Thanos wiped them out), provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin," and they're on the clock.
The trailer also features every member of the Eternals including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Ajak and Ikaris seemingly go on a quest to reunite all the Eternals.
The clip addresses why the Eternals didn’t save the Earth from Thanos when Gemma Chan (as Sersi) explains that they had been instructed to not get involved unless the Deviants were involved. It is unclear who instructed them to do so. The trailer also gives clear looks at the elusive Deviants and showcases some of the Eternals’ powers including Athena wielding multiple weapons from energy.
Thena is also seemingly captured by the enemy as one gloats, “You can’t protect any of them,” mere seconds after she affirms, “When you love something, you protect it.” Eternals is Marvel Studios’ next Phase IV release after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is scheduled to release on 5 November.
