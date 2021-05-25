Eternals Teaser: Chloe Zhao's Marvel Debut Is Striking & Haunting

Additionally, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, the first MCU superhero with a hearing impairment. In the comics, she is known as the fastest woman in the universe. Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos is MCU's first openly gay superhero. He is the technologist for the Eternals on Earth, in the comics, and is closely associated to Hephaestus, the Greek god of forgery.

As the video opens, settlers of a seemingly early civilisation are greeted by a looming ship in the sky. That's how we meet the Eternals, as an omnipresent yet hidden entity. Set to Skeeter Davis' song The End of the World, a voiceover explains that they've 'watched, guided, and helped humanity progress'.

"We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we've never interfered...until now," the voiceover reveals. What event pushed the Eternals to finally step out of the shadows? That remains unknown.