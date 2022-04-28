James Cameron's Avatar 2 Gets A Release Date, Official Title Announced

Avatar 2
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The official title for the sequel to James Cameron's mega-blockbuster Avatar was announced at Cinemacon. The film will hit the theatres on 16 December 2022. And it is titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.
The film has been in production for many years and it's one of the most anticipated films of all time after its global success in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time with a total box office earnings of $2.84 billion globally.
Avatar 2 footage was screened at Cinemacon which was reportedly a visual spectacle and left the audience in awe. The trailer for the film is set to release exclusively in theatres on 6 May 2022 ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The film starred Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in leading roles with Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. All of them will return in the sequel. The new film will also star Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell amongst others.
