'Insult to The Legacy': Gucci Heirs Threaten Lawsuit Against 'House of Gucci'

The heirs of Italian fashion house Gucci have threatened to take legal action against Ridley Scott's House of Gucci for depicting family members as 'hooligans'. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) assassinated in the 1990s.

In a statement issued on Monday, 29 November, heirs of Aldo Gucci said that they were disappointed by the lack of consultation by the filmmakers, as well as their portrayal as “thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”.