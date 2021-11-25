'House of Gucci' Review: Lady Gaga Impresses In this Murder and Deceit Drama

The plot of House of Gucci revolves around Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) who meets Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at a friend's party, and later 'accidentally' makes sure she bumps into him again and ensures that he takes her out on a date. Their intense romance ends with them saying 'I do' at a palatial church cut to George Michael's track Faith. But Maurizio's dad Rodolfo Gucci (Jeremy Irons) won't bless the wedding because he thinks Patrizia is just a gold-digger, 'f*ck her, but don't marry her,' is his advice, which Gucci Jr doesn't heed to.

Luckily, Maurizio's uncle Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) takes the newly wed Maurizio and Patrizia under his wings, putting them in charge of his store in New York, since he's openly dismissive of his own son Paolo's (Jared Leto) competence. However, it's Patrizia who takes charge of her husband's business interests and drives him to take over the family enterprise by even tricking his own uncle and cousin to part with their shares. Eventually, a successful Maurizio's personal interest moves on to the beautiful Paola Franchi (Camille Cottin), which infuriates Patrizia, who hires a hitman to kill him.