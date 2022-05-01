Indian Film Festival of LA Is All Set To Celebrate Its 20 Year Completion

The film festival will return to in-person screenings and events this year showcasing around 26 films. New and old voices will be coming to the fore with the festival, like Bangladeshi writer-director drama thriller Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s Rehana, debutant Faraz Ali’s depiction of a father-daughter relationship in Shoebox, and Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Once Upon a Time in Calcutta that follows the story of a woman who is attempting reclaim her life after her daughter's passing, among other films.

Also in the line-up are some interesting short films. One that needs special mention is refugee-turned-director Salar Pashtoonyar’s Bad Omen. The 19-min short provides a brief account of women in Afghanistan who are distraught by the patriarchal setup.

The festival will take place in Los Angeles from 28 April and 1 May 2022.