Shlok Sharma’s ‘Two Sisters and A Husband’ Gets a World Premiere At Tribeca

Shlok Sharma's 'Two Sisters and A Husband' is the official selection for the International Narrative Competition.
Shlok Sharma’s 'Two Sisters And A Husband' is India’s official entry to Tribeca Film Festival held in New York. The film is co-written by him and Shilpa Srivastava, his long time collaborator. The film is produced by Fundamental Pictures along with his partner Navin Shetty.

Shlok is thrilled about his feature making it in the category of International Narrative Competition at Tribeca, he said “It is such an honour to just be a part of a festival that has celebrated filmmakers on whose films we have literally grown up on. This is the best platform our film could have asked for. My Producer, Navin Shetty and I have dreamt of an opportunity like this. I cannot thank the programmers enough.”

‘Two Sisters And A Husband’ is slated for its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival scheduled to be held from June 8th to June 19th this year in New York. The film follows the tale of two sisters who find themselves involved with the same man. It's being called a twisted and messy tale of love.

