India to Be Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market This Year

India will be the official country of honour for the Cannes Film Market this year, from 17 May to 25 May. This is the first time the market announced an official country of honour. The new tradition will be continued with different nations in future editions as well.

A new restoration of Satyajit Ray’s movie Pratidwandi will also be presented in an exclusive screening. Aravindan Govindan’s The Circus Tent (Thamp) will also be screened under the festival’s Cannes Classics. Other films to be presented in the section are Hollywood classic Singin' In The Rain with a brand new 4K restoration.