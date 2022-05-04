India to Be Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market This Year

Cannes Film Festival
India will be the official country of honour for the Cannes Film Market this year, from 17 May to 25 May. This is the first time the market announced an official country of honour. The new tradition will be continued with different nations in future editions as well.
A new restoration of Satyajit Ray’s movie Pratidwandi will also be presented in an exclusive screening. Aravindan Govindan’s The Circus Tent (Thamp) will also be screened under the festival’s Cannes Classics. Other films to be presented in the section are Hollywood classic Singin' In The Rain with a brand new 4K restoration.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is also all set to be part of the jury for the main feature film competition. Moreover, Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s Sundance grand jury prize-winning documentary All That Breathes is also being screened.
The celebrations will start on 18 May with an introduction from market executive directors Jérôme Paillard and Guillaume Esmiol and a welcome address from India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur.
