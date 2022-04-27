Deepika Padukone Part of Cannes 2022 Jury; Vincent Lindon Named Jury President

The Festival de Cannes has announced its jury for the 75th edition of the festival. While actor Vincent Lindon is the president this year, actors Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, filmmakers Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier are members of the jury.

Lindon won the award for 'Best Actor' as the 2015 Cannes for The Measure of a Man and was part of the cast of Julia Ducournau's Titane, the winner of last year's Palme d'Or.

Jasmine Trinca's feature directorial debut Marcel! will be presented as a Special Screening at Cannes 2022.