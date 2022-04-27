Deepika Padukone Part of Cannes 2022 Jury; Vincent Lindon Named Jury President

Deepika Padukone and Titane actor Vincent Lindon.
The Festival de Cannes has announced its jury for the 75th edition of the festival. While actor Vincent Lindon is the president this year, actors Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, filmmakers Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier are members of the jury.
Lindon won the award for 'Best Actor' as the 2015 Cannes for The Measure of a Man and was part of the cast of Julia Ducournau's Titane, the winner of last year's Palme d'Or.
Jasmine Trinca's feature directorial debut Marcel! will be presented as a Special Screening at Cannes 2022.
Lindon said in a statement, "With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow."
Deepika Padukone is an actor, producer, and entrepreneur who has worked on films like Piku, Chhapaak, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shanti Om, and Gehraiyaan. She also made her Hollywood debut with the film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.
The Cannes Film Festival takes place from 17-28 May.
