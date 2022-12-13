India at the Golden Globes: From 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath' To 'RRR'

From Gandhi to RRR, films that have bagged a Golden Globe nomination.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli's RRR nomination in two categories emerged as one of the major highlights in the 2023 Golden Globe nominations which were announced on Monday, 12 December. However, RRR isn't the only Indian film that has been nominated. Over the years, other major Indian films have been also been nominated.
Let's take a look at them:
Do Ankhen Barah Haath (1957)
The 1957 film, made history in India when it become the first film to win and be nominated for a Golden Globe. It won the Samuel Goldwyn International Film Award for best film produced outside of the United States. It also won a Silver Bear at the 8th Berlin International Film Festival.
The film revolved around a progressive young warden who takes six murderers from prison to a run-down country farm to make the farm habitable while also teaching them the importance of hard work.
A still from the film, Gandhi (1983).
Gandhi was an English-language film directed by Richard Attenborough. However, it was submitted as a "Foreign Language" Motion Picture at the 1983 Golden Globes. The film was nominated for four other categories including Best Actor, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), New Star of the Year and Best Director (Motion Picture). And it managed to win in all five categories.
The Richard Attenborough directorial was a biographical film which was based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The film was later nominated for 11 Academy Awards.
A R Rahman at the Golden Globes.
AR Rahman was the first Indian to win a Golden Globe in Best Score category, for the film Slumdog Millionaire. He was also nominated for his work in 127 Hours, but he failed to bag the award in 2011.
Slumdog Millionaire primarily centred around Mumbai slums. It was also nominated for several Academy Awards.
A poster of RRR.
RRR is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and its song 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
SS Rajamouli's period drama is a masala entertainer that narrativises the fictional story of two real-life freedom fighters in the 1920s.
Over the years, many Indian films have been submitted in hopes of bagging a nomination but failed. For instance, the 2015 film, Visaaranai which received international acclaim for its depiction of police brutality, came up short as well.
The 2023 Golden Globes also had other Indian entries such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show. However, they failed to make the cut.
