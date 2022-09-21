'Alia Bhatt Does Not Play the Antagonist in 'Brahmastra 2'': Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji open up on rumours surrounding 'Brahmastra' Part Two.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji spoke to The Quint about the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia Bhatt spoke about the buzz that has surrounded the film from the get-go, while Ayan opened up about his hope that the next film would help him achieve even more success.
Ayan opened up about the reaction the film received and how it was difficult for him to anticipate it.
Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about how he felt on the release date of the film.
Ranbir and Ayan also spoke about how they have survived through the process of making the film and its release. Ranbir jokingly stated during the interview, "We don't hate each other."
In the end, the trio also spoke about the fan theories circulating on the internet and what more is to come in the next part.
Watch the video for more.