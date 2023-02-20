Gerard Butler & Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to Release on This Date

Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler are set to star in Kandahar.
(Photo: Twitter)
Ali Fazal’s film Kandahar will release on 26 May 2023. The movie also stars Hollywood sensation Gerard Butler. This will be Ali’s first international release after Death on the Nile which was released last year.
The story follows, Gerarad Butler's character Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative who is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.
Ali opened up about the project and said, “I look forward to it. As i do with all the movies i make. I can promise that the action is never before seen state of the art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. . The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it. “
The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)