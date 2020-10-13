Chhichhore to Simmba, Films Re-Releasing As Theatres Set to Open


Here are few films that you can catch on the big screen from 15th October.
Abira Dhar
These films you can watch once again on the big screen. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Cinema

After seven months of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, cinema halls are preparing to reopen on 15 October in most parts of the country. The central government, on 30 September, announced a number of SOPs that the theatres and viewers have to follow to ensure a safe screening.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with 50 per cent of seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 15 October onwards.

Now that you are aware of the protocols it's time to pick and choose the films you want to watch on the big screen. While there aren't any big new releases, but a number of movies are being re-released. So here's looking at a list of movies that are going to hit the screens this month:

INOX

HINDI (RE-RELEASES)

  • Malang

  • Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

  • Chhichhore

  • Dream Girl

  • Tanhaji

ENGLISH (RE-RELEASES)

  • Lion king

  • Bloodshot

  • Parasite

  • Knives Out

BENGALI (NEW AND RE-RELEASES)

  • SOS Kolkata

  • Dracula Sir

  • Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

  • Saheber Cutlet

  • Rawkto Rawhoshyo

Carnival Cinemas

HINDI (RE-RELEASES)

  • PM Narendra Modi

  • Simmba

  • Queen

  • Chhichhore

  • Mission Mangal

  • Malang

PVR

NEW RELEASES

ENGLISH

  • My Spy

BENGALI:

  • Ebhabei Golpo Hok (16 October)

  • SOS Kolkata (17 October)

BENGALI (RE-RELEASES), slated to hit screens on 21 October (Durga Puja week).

  • Dracula Sir

  • Rawkto Rawhoshyo

  • Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

  • Saheber Cutlet

  • Shironaam

  • Dudh Pither Gach

  • Love Story

  • Cholo Potol Tuli

  • The Parcel

  • Din Ratrir Golpo

PS: HINDI AND ENGLISH RE-RELEASES TO BE UPDATED

You must be wondering what's happened to Khaali Peeli, since the makers announced that the film is all set to see a theatrical release. According to our sources Carnival cinemas and INOX are not screening the film. We are still awaiting the list of Hindi and English re-releases from PVR.

See you at the cinemas!

