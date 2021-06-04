First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History

She believes that playing Rehana was possible because of Saad's efforts. "He understood that I would be able to express Rehana's complexities because I, too, stuggled a lot in life. I had auditions for this role in 2018. For two months, I was kept under observation by the director to understand if I was the right fit for the role. Subsequently, I had to do a rehearsal for nine months," she was quoted saying.

Late Tareque Masud's directorial Matir Moina was the first Bangladeshi film to be screened at the Director's Fortnight segment at Cannes in 2002, and won the prestigious FIPRESCI award. The last Bengali film to be selected under Un Certain Regard was Sandip Ray's Uttoran.

Saad's first film Live from Dhaka was awarded the Best Director award at the Singapore International Film Festival. The Official Selection of the 74th Festival de Cannes was presented on 3 June by Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux in Paris.