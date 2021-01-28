Cannes Film Festival 2021 Postponed from May To July

Last year, the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival was first postponed to July and then cancelled altogether as the coronavirus pandemic escalated across the globe. Cannes’ central hub, the Palais des Festivals, has been used for hospital beds and, more recently, as a vaccination centre for COVID-19.

While the Venice Film Festival hosted attendees in September with masked moviegoers and social distancing on the red carpet, other festivals have gone virtual. The Sundance Film Festival kicked off on 28 January with virtual screenings and some drive-in events around the United States. The Berlin Film Festival, scheduled for March, is also planning a virtual edition.