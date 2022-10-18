Fawad Khan Starrer 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Sets Global Opening Weekend Record

Fawad Khan in The Legend Of Maula Jatt
(Photo; IMDb)
Fawad Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt is setting a global record for a Pakistan-made or Punjabi-language film. The film which has opened on over 500 screens in 25 markets has minted grossed PRK 51cr, $2.3M, globally, setting a new record worldwide, according to Deadline.
The story follows the Maula Jatt, a fighter who is seeking revenge against his arch nemesis Noori Natt. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik star are the star-studded cast of the film in question.
In the UK collected $355K from 79 locations. In the U.S., The Legend of Maula Jatt grossed $290K, according to Deadline.
Producer Ammara Hikmat said, “The Legend of Maula Jatt has been our labor of love for a number of years. The pandemic came and returned but we knew we had to hold out for a theatrical release, as the film is undoubtedly a big screen experience… We’re so delighted that our film has broken previous records and set a new benchmark for Pakistan-made cinema, loved and lauded not only domestically but by audiences and critics globally.”
