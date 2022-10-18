Fawad Khan Starrer 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Sets Global Opening Weekend Record

In the UK collected $355K from 79 locations. In the U.S., The Legend of Maula Jatt grossed $290K, according to Deadline.

Producer Ammara Hikmat said, “The Legend of Maula Jatt has been our labor of love for a number of years. The pandemic came and returned but we knew we had to hold out for a theatrical release, as the film is undoubtedly a big screen experience… We’re so delighted that our film has broken previous records and set a new benchmark for Pakistan-made cinema, loved and lauded not only domestically but by audiences and critics globally.”