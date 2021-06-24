Emmys Allows Winners to Remove Gender-Specific Terms From Statues

The Television Academy has announced that the Emmy Awards will give actors and actresses options to be recognised as 'Performers'.

The official Emmys website issued a statement that read, "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term "Performer" in place of Actor or Actress."