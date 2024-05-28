All About Cannes Grand Prix Winner Payal Kapadia, Who Led FTII Protests In 2015

Born in 1986 in Mumbai, Payal Kapadia completed her Bachelors in Economics from St. Xavier's College. However, she didn't know what career to pursue after completing her graduation. In an interview with Brut, Payal said that frequenting film festivals made her realise that she wanted to become a filmmaker.

She applied to Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, after watching some students' films and being very impressed by them. However, her application was rejected. Payal then worked a bit in the industry that helped her learn the art of filmmaking and got through FTII in 2012 after reapplying.