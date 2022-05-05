How ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Built Hype Before Its Release

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres in India on 6 May but even ahead of its release, the film has sold almost five times as many tickets as its prequel worldwide. After presales opened on 6 April, the film made $42 million in pre-release sales worldwide and according to Fandango’s estimates might be leading in pre-release tickets in 2022.

In India, theatres have screenings for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as early as 6.30 AM and the film has also surpassed the advance booking numbers of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It remains to be seen if the film can continue this trend on opening day but till then, let’s see how Doctor Strange 2 marketed itself.

Sam Raimi and Kevin Feigi—The Iconic Duo Reunites

When it comes to the film’s makers, there are some big names involved in the project. Sam Raimi, who has already proved his mettle as a storyteller and filmmaker in the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. Through Raimi’s vision, the films were huge success stories for Marvel and the director’s penchant for horror gave fans terrifying and iconic Spider-Man villains done right.