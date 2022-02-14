'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer: Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Face the Multiverse

It also features scenes wherein Doctor Strange tries to enlist his allies to help him deal with the impending catastrophe. In later scenes, the sorcerer can be seen in handcuffs being presented before Marvel’s secret society, the Illuminati. We also see Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda or the Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness borrows from the concepts about the multiverse introduced in earlier Marvel ventures like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, What If?, and the Disney+ show WandaVision.

One aspect of the trailer that has fans excited is the possible return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men. Some scenes also show evil versions of Doctor Strange and Wanda.

The Doctor Strange sequel is directed by Sam Raimi and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase 4 and is scheduled to release on 6 May. The film also stars Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejifor, and Benedict Wong.