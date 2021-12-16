Critics' Review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Saves the Franchise

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theatres in India on 16 December. The film, starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood superhero, picks up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off. Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help but a botched spell results in a flurry of old supervillains entering Parker’s universe.

The critics’ reviews are in and many have hailed Spider-Man: No Way Home as the franchise’s winner, despite some audience pandering and ample references to old films. Here are some of the early reviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home: