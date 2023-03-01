'Citadel' Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Looks Deadly in Russo Brothers' Spy-Thriller

Priyanka Chopra's shares the first teaser for Citadel.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After unveiling her first look from the Russo Brothers' upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra dropped its first teaser on Tuesday, 28 February. Apart from the teaser, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor also announced the release date of the trailer.
The teaser begins with Stanley Tucci saying, "Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel." In the following scenes, we see glimpses of Chopra, Richard Madden and some action-packed sequences.
Sharing the teaser with her fans on social media, Chopra wrote, "Everything you know is a lie. @citadelonprime trailer tomorrow (1 March)."
Here, take a look:
Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the show stars Chopra and Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The first season of Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April with the first two episodes.
Meanwhile, the Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Citadel will also have spin-off series in a number of countries, including Mexico and Italy.
Besides the Russo brothers' series, Chopra will also be seen in Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film will hit the theatres on 12 May.
