James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' Available in Theatres for Rs 99 on This Date

'Avatar 2' Box Office: James Cameron's Sequel Crosses ₹1500 Crore Worldwide
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is currently one of the highest-grossing films globally. As the pathbreaking film continues to break all the records it is also a huge success in India. Cinema chains have now announced that 20 January 2023 is 'Cinema Lover's Day'. Moreover, to mark this occasion Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to watch in theatres for only Rs 99.
According to reports, the movie has received an overwhelming response collecting Rs. 471 crore so far in India crossing fan favourite Avengers: Endgame. Avatar’s running total is now $572.4 million (which is Rs 46,000 crore), according to a report by Deadline.
To cater to the large volume of Indian audiences, Avatar: The Way of Water is running in five regional languages, in addition to English. The languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Cameron's magnum opus is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar and is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It tells the story of the Sully family, the problems they are plagued with, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.
Cameron has also announced that the film is to have multiple sequels.