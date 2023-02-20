Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantummaina: When Will We Tire of Superhero Films?

WandaVision, mimicking the template of the classic sitcom, was the first of its kind under the superhero genre. And its brilliance is not lost on the audience. It packed a punch with its conceptualization and tonality – remaining true to its roots but bringing something new to the table with each episode.

However, the less popular Eternals did not enjoy such a rousing response at the theatres despite boasting a cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and others. The storyline was predictable and dragged on for no apparent reason.

In a way, the upcoming content from Marvel studios after the reverberating success of Avengers: Endgame has a 50 per cent success rate. The storylines meander, while at other times it is enjoyable, but never consistently so.