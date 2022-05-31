YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Swindling Money for Temple Renovation

Tamil Nadu’s Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath on Monday for the alleged illegal collection of funds for the renovation of a temple. Karthik runs the channel ‘Ilaya Bharatham’. He has been taken under judicial custody till 13 June, ANI reported.

“Gopinath was arrested by Avadi police in the morning hours for fraudulently collecting funds in the name of renovating Siruvachur Temple managed by the HR&CE department,” said police officials.

The arrest was reportedly made after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Executive Officer filed a complaint alleging that he cheated devotees and collected over Rs 50 lakh to renovate the statues in Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple in Perambalur.