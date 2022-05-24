Youtuber Called Out For Sexist Tweets About Female Programmers

Patrick Shyu an ex-Google, Ex-Meta Youtuber Tweeted some very Offensive Thoughts
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Patrick 'TechLead' Shyu, a tech Youtuber, is being called out for tweets aimed at female programmers. An ex-Google and ex-Meta employee, Shyu spoke about how women shouldn't do coding, and that programming wasn't meant for them.
While comparing tech and coding directly to motherhood, he shared his thoughts on how women who choose this career are "fools". He also used the very outdated analogy of how "no one wants to see a pregnant woman on the battlefield," thereby reducing a woman's entire identity and purpose to that one act of birth-giving.
When it came to these tweets, his argument was met not only with female opposition, but also with so many male creators that we're ready to say Shyu had no place to speak.
Read the entire thread here:
Here is how netizens responded to his claims:
