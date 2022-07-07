‘You Will Meet Moosewala’s Fate’: Salman Khan’s Lawyer Receives Death Threat

As per a report by ANI, the letter stated that the lawyer 'will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate' and contained the initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar — LB and GB.

The Jodhpur Police have started an investigation in regards to the authenticity of the letter. Nazim Ali, the ADCP of East Jodhpur said, "Security has been provided to the lawyer. We are probing into the case."