‘You Will Meet Moosewala’s Fate’: Salman Khan’s Lawyer Receives Death Threat

Salman Khan's lawyer receives a death threat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After Salman Khan, his lawyer Hastimal Saraswat, has claimed that he received a death threat through a letter sent by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on 3 July. Lawrence Bishnoi, who was recently accused in the murder case of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently under custody of the Punjab Police.
As per a report by ANI, the letter stated that the lawyer 'will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate' and contained the initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar — LB and GB.
The Jodhpur Police have started an investigation in regards to the authenticity of the letter. Nazim Ali, the ADCP of East Jodhpur said, "Security has been provided to the lawyer. We are probing into the case."
According to a report by the Indian Express, Saraswat had stated in his police complaint that the letter was held in the doorknob of the Jubilee Chamber at the High Court, and it also mentioned that an "enemy's friend is their first enemy."
Lekh Raj Sihag, the SHO of Mahamandir shared, "The letter was found by Saraswat’s assistant Jitendra Prasad and he informed lawyer about it immediately. But since Saraswat was out of India, he informed the police commissioner about the matter. After this, an FIR was filed on Wednesday," as per his statement in the same report.
Bishnoi, who was earlier arrested in Punjab, has also threatened to kill Salman Khan in the past, for the poaching of a blackbuck, considered sacred in the community he comes from.
Saraswat, had represented Salman Khan, in regards to the same case at the court.
