Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.

"Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," Times of India quoted a police official saying. Salim then registered an FIR under IPC section 506-II (Criminal intimidation).

Salman was in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2022 and returned to Mumbai on Sunday.

The threat letter comes barely a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, had had allegedly issued a threat to Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, and is being questioned over Moose Wala's death.

Published: 05 Jun 2022,08:42 PM IST
