Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.

"Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," Times of India quoted a police official saying. Salim then registered an FIR under IPC section 506-II (Criminal intimidation).