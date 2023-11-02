A Glimpse Into the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan’s Feminism on and off Screen

Shah Rukh Khan has become synonymous with romance in Bollywood. There is no dearth of romantic films in the industry so what is it that makes this actor stand out? Why did he get the title of the 'King of Romance'?

Shah Rukh Khan, the man and the actor, has always stood out because his idea of romance in his films almost feels like devotion. Shrayana Bhattacharya writes it right in 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh,' "In telling me about when, how and why they turned to Shah Rukh, they are telling us about when, how and why the world breaks their heart.”

Despite the fact that his cinema hasn't always been feminist, he did become a 'women's idol' primarily for his rejection of hypermasculinity; his attitude towards the women in his films was both sensual and sincere. Even off screen, the actor was always vocal about women's issues and the need for respect between the sexes.

Here's an ode to Shah Rukh Khan, who taught the world that unrealistic expectations can often be realistic.