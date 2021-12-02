Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Star in YRF’s OTT Series About Bhopal Gas Tragedy

YRF Senior Vice President Akshaye Widhani said in a statement, “The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”

Yash Raj Films will release five projects in its first year entering the OTT landscape with its digital content arm YRF Entertainment.

On the night of 2 December 1984, a gas leak occurred at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal which released methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas which is a highly toxic. Thousands of people were impacted by the tragedy which is believed to have had several long-term health effects.

YRF Entertainment’s The Railway Men will release on 2 December, 2022.