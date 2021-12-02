Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Star in YRF’s OTT Series About Bhopal Gas Tragedy

YRF's The Railway Men stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Yash Raj Films)
Yash Raj Films has announced their maiden OTT series titled The Railway Men. The film is a tribute to the railway workers at the Bhopal station who saved several lives during the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. The series is directed by Shiv Rawail and stars R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma.
YRF released the teaser for The Railway Men, 37 years after the tragedy, with the description, “Courage. Grit. Resilience. Saluting #TheRailwayMen - the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy through @yrfentertainment's 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail Streaming - 02 December 2022.”
YRF Senior Vice President Akshaye Widhani said in a statement, “The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”
Yash Raj Films will release five projects in its first year entering the OTT landscape with its digital content arm YRF Entertainment.
On the night of 2 December 1984, a gas leak occurred at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal which released methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas which is a highly toxic. Thousands of people were impacted by the tragedy which is believed to have had several long-term health effects.
YRF Entertainment’s The Railway Men will release on 2 December, 2022.