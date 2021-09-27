R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Gets Release Date
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is R Madhavan's directorial debut and follows the life of an ISRO aerospace engineer.
R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to release on 1 April, 2022.
Madhavan shared the film’s poster announcing the release date, and wrote, “We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far."
Madhavan has not only directed but also written the film. The actor stars as S Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) who was accused of and implicated in a fake espionage case.
Narayanan was charged with selling confidential information related to India’s space development, and he claimed that he was treated inhumanely during interrogation. He was later cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court. The Court also ordered the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh to Nambi for “humiliation.”
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
