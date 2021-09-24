Woman Who Sued YRF for Excluding Jabra Fan Song from ‘Fan’ Gets Compensation

Woman sues YRF for not including Jabra Fan song in the movie Fan.
If you're a Shah Rukh fan, you know what it's like to be in love with his films and when it comes to 'Jabra Fan', which fan hasn't shaken a leg to the iconic step of the song?
But did you know the song is actually only promotional and hasn't been included in the movie at all. One woman from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Fatima Zaidi, found this to be quite surprising, shocking rather, and her children were even more affected by it.
This led to a complaint (because when does that not happen in India?) by Zaidi who alleged that her children were so upset about the song being excluded that they didn't eat their food properly at night. This led to an increase in their acidity levels and even hospitalization, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
The District Consumer Forum rejected her plea, but the State Commission of Maharashtra directed YRF to pay her a compensation of Rs 10,000 along with litigation cost of Rs 5,000.
YRF, on the other hand, claimed that the song was only promotional in nature and that had been made clear to all distributors and marketing partners.
When netizens learnt of this, a lot of them thought the complaint didn't make sense, was exagerrated and a waste of the country's legal resources. Here are some reactions from Twitter.
Whatever the case may be, there's one takeaway from this whole ordeal: don't call yourself an SRK fan if you're not ready to sue a production house for not including a song in his movie.
