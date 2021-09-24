Woman Who Sued YRF for Excluding Jabra Fan Song from ‘Fan’ Gets Compensation

But did you know the song is actually only promotional and hasn't been included in the movie at all. One woman from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Fatima Zaidi, found this to be quite surprising, shocking rather, and her children were even more affected by it.

This led to a complaint (because when does that not happen in India?) by Zaidi who alleged that her children were so upset about the song being excluded that they didn't eat their food properly at night. This led to an increase in their acidity levels and even hospitalization, according to a report by Bar and Bench.