Yash Chopra's Wife Pamela Chopra Passes Away; YRF Issues Statement

Pamela Chopra has passed away.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on 20 April. As per reports, Pamela Chopra passed away due to age-related illnesses. She was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days.
Yash Raj Films issued a statement, requesting everyone to give them privacy. "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".
Chopra was a playback singer, film producer and writer in her own right. Pamela sung songs for several hit films, including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge!.
She has also been credited as the writer for Kabhie Kabhie, and costume designer for films like Silsila and Sawaal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)