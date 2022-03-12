‘If I Was the Producer...’: Yami Gautam on ‘A Thursday’ Sequel

Yami Gautam in a still from A Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Yami Gautam was last seen in A Thursday directed by Behzad Khambata. She played the role of a play school teacher who takes her students hostage and then demands to meet the Prime Minister. She told Times of India that her family ‘got very emotional’ when they watched the film.
Talking about her family’s reaction, “They loved it and they got very emotional. I remember emotional, by not just what the film was about, but the fact that it took me almost 10 years to get this kind of role and to do something, to do this kind of performance, to get an opportunity like this, it took me so long. So they got a little emotional, thinking about the journey and everything that one goes through.”
Yami Gautam said that A Thursday was ‘a small film but maybe with the right intention’. “We're very overwhelmed. And we were very passionate to bring the story forward and make a film with the utmost sincerity and I think that is what people caught on to,” Yami said.
The actor added, “That's the sentiment which people, I think, really connected with, and I would give a huge round of thank you and gratitude to the audience for making this happen because it was not something which was spoken so much, or not publicised so much or marketed so much. It was not that kind of film.”
When asked about a possible sequel, Yami said, "If only I was the producer of the film." She added that she and the director never discussed it, “No, we didn’t have any conversation like this at all as we were focused on what we were making."
The actor further said, "It was not just like a project for us, we were very into the film and gave everything to each and every frame. So, no, this was never anything to do with a sequel or something, that conversation was never there.”
A Thursday also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 February.
