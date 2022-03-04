Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday' Highlights How Estranged Women Are in This World

Maya Rajguru, The Prime Minister

Throughout the movie, Maya Rajguru (Dimple Kapadia) struggles to keep her back straight and her feel upright. Time and again we can see her advisors along with the other ministers trying to make her work according to the so-called protocols and election needs, but she chooses to work from her heart, empathetically.

When Naina demands to have a telephonic call with her, the associates advise her to do otherwise but she takes the call. Later when Naina demanded to meet up, the advisors deny it without asking, discussing or informing Rajguru and even ask for a police operation against the same.

However, Rajguru questions the audacious behaviour of deciding on her behalf without her knowledge and goes ahead to meet Naina to ensure minimum loss to lives and damage.