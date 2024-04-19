Adil Hussain 'Regrets' Doing 'Kabir Singh'; Director Sandeep Vanga Responds

Adil had previously said in a podcast, “I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified.”

Adil has now told Times of India, “I’m in the US right now and haven’t seen Sandeep’s post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand,”

Animal and Kabir Singh, both directed by Sandeep, have been criticised for it's depiction of masculinity.