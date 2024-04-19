Adil Hussain 'Regrets' Doing 'Kabir Singh'; Director Sandeep Vanga Responds

Adil Hussain On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Response To Kabir Singh Criticism
(Photo: X)
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Kabir Singh, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise actor Adil Hussain for negative comments about the movie. Adil, who had a small role in the film, said in an interview that he regretted being part of it and felt embarrassed.
Sandeep took to Twitter to say, “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly,” he wrote.
Adil had previously said in a podcast, “I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified.”
Adil has now told Times of India, “I’m in the US right now and haven’t seen Sandeep’s post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand,”
Animal and Kabir Singh, both directed by Sandeep, have been criticised for it's depiction of masculinity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)