Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Troll on Social Media

From body shaming to being called an anti-national, Deepika Padukone has been trolled a lot on social media. But every time, she has handled haters like a boss!
Recently, a user on Instagram was constantly abusing the actress by calling her the b-word. Tackling it head-on, she posted a screenshot of those messages and put it up on her Instagram story calling out the person.
“Your friends and family must be sooo proud of you,” Padukone captioned the story by circling his messages.
Dealing with her share of controversies, each time Padukone has given befitting responses to trolls.
In January 2020, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus in solidarity with the students and got hate-campaigns launched against her. A call for the boycott of her film Chapaak was observed.
Even then she had boldly made the statement, "The boycott can affect her IMdB ratings but not what is in her heart".
The actress is currently working on multiple projects in the coming year. She will also be uniting with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-packed film by directer Siddharth Anand.
Published: 13 Feb 2021,01:09 PM IST