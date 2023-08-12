Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Wish Sara Ali Khan on Her Birthday

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday today.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 28th birthday today (12 August). On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sara with two throwback photos. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Anushka Sharma, among others, also sent their best wishes to Sara.
Kareena Kapoor shared two throwback pictures of the actor. In the picture, a young Sara can be seen in her father, Saif Ali Khan's arms. In the other, she is candidly playing with Jeh.
Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of herself with Sara, where the two can be seen enjoying their dessert.
Anushka shared a beautiful picture of Sara Ali Khan from Cannes.
Radhika Madan shared a picture with Sara Ali Khan from their vacation diaries.
Vicky Kaushal shared an unseen picture of Sara Ali Khan from the shoot days of their film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)