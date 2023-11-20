Miss Universe: Meet Erica Robin From Pakistan, Who Made a Statement on The Ramp

Beauty pageants are a common phenomenon around the world. Nonetheless, the news of a Pakistani woman walking on the international stage for the first time has garnered a considerable amount of attention.

Karachi-born Erica Robin made history at the 2023 Miss Universe beauty pageant by being the first Pakistani woman in its 72 editions. She not only made it to the list of the top 20 contestants out of 80 participating countries but also made a powerful statement with her noteworthy ensembles that showcased her culture.

Although the 24-year-old model couldn't make it to the top 10, she left an indelible mark at the Miss Universe pageant by donning a burkini during a swimsuit competition.