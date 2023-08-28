Who Is Shweta Sharda, the Winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda wins Miss Diva Universe 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
22-year-old Shweta Sharda won Miss Diva Universe 2023 at the grand beauty pageant finale held in Mumbai on Sunday, 27 August. Sharda, who hails from Chandigarh, was crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2022, Divita Rai, at the star-studded ceremony.
Sharda will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador in November.
Shweta Sharda was born in Chandigarh and moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. As per Femina Beauty Pageants, Sharda struggled during her early years in the city due to financial hardships.
She completed her education under the CBSE board and is currently completing her graduation from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.
In addition to the beauty pageant, Sharda has been a part of a number of dance reality shows, including Dance India Dance (DID), Dance+, Jhalak Dikhlaja, and Dance Deewane. The diva served as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhlaja.
Sharda admires actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen as her idol. She has so far gained over four lakh followers on Instagram.
Sharda also appeared in a music video for Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar's song 'Mast Aankhein' alongside actor Shantanu Maheshwari.
For her crowning moment, Shweta wore a golden thigh-high slit gown custom designed for her by Nikita Mhaisalkar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)