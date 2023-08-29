Who Is Anirudh Ravichander, the Music Composer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’?

Born on 16 October 1990, in Chennai, Anirudh is superstar Rajinikanth's nephew and the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra. He graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, in 2011, and learned piano from Trinity College of Music, London.

The 32-year-old singer made his debut as a music composer in his cousin Aishwarya R Dhanush's directorial debut, 3 starring Dhanush. A leaked version of Anirudh's song, 'Why This Kolaveri Di,' and went viral overnight, garnering over 400 million views on YouTube.

Soon after, Anirudh was approached to write music for Vijay's Kaththi in 2014, which featured the viral song 'Selfie Pulla.' In 2016, he acquired a record deal with Sony Music and released his independent albums and live concerts. The following year, he collaborated with Diplo on a remix of Major Lazer's hit 'Cold Water.'