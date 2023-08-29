Who Is Anirudh Ravichander, the Music Composer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’?

Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian music composer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian music composer, music producer, and singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema. The musical prodigy is now all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film of the year, Jawan.
Born on 16 October 1990, in Chennai, Anirudh is superstar Rajinikanth's nephew and the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra. He graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, in 2011, and learned piano from Trinity College of Music, London.
The 32-year-old singer made his debut as a music composer in his cousin Aishwarya R Dhanush's directorial debut, 3 starring Dhanush. A leaked version of Anirudh's song, 'Why This Kolaveri Di,' and went viral overnight, garnering over 400 million views on YouTube.
Soon after, Anirudh was approached to write music for Vijay's Kaththi in 2014, which featured the viral song 'Selfie Pulla.' In 2016, he acquired a record deal with Sony Music and released his independent albums and live concerts. The following year, he collaborated with Diplo on a remix of Major Lazer's hit 'Cold Water.'
In 2018, Anirudh made his Telugu debut with Agnyaathavaasi and composed music for Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila, Petta, Nani's Jersey, Gang Leader, Darbar, Master, Doctor, Beast, Vikram's Beast, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam.
After AR Rahman turned down an offer to compose music for Jawan, Anirudh was chosen for the role. The film marks the singer-songwriter's first full-fledged debut in Bollywood, following his previous Hindi films, David and Jersey.
Besides, Anirudh has also composed music for Rajinikanth's Jailer, helmed by Nelson, which marks his third collaboration with the superstar after Petta and Darbar.
He is also composing the soundtrack for Leo, Master, and Beast. Anirudh will also collaborate with Ajith for his upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi, and Jr NTR's upcoming Telugu film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva.
