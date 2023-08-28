Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Trailer to Release On 31 August: Report

According to a report by The Indian Express, trade experts claim that Jawan's trailer will be out on 31 August, six days before the film's official release. Along with the trailer, the film's advance bookings in India are also expected to kick off.

In addition to SRK, the film, helmed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles.

The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, as seen in the prevue.