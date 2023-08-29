ADVERTISEMENT
Jawan: SRK & Nayanthara Groove to The Beats of 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Jawan will release on 7 September.

Jawan: SRK & Nayanthara Groove to The Beats of 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'
Jawan's latest dance track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' was released on 29 August 2023. The highly anticipated film starring mega-superstar Shah Rukh Khan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.

The third song from the movie's soundtrack, titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' is a highly energecomposed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also lent his vocals alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. The song's lyrics are written by Kumaar. And the choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The first two songs form the film were 'Zinda Banda', which is an energetic track as well featuring SRK while the romantic number 'Chaleya' with SRK and Nayanthara. 

The film is set to release in cinemas on 7 September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Topics:  SRK   Jawan 

